Experts Advise Protecting 4 - P's Dur...

Experts Advise Protecting 4 - P's During Inclement Weather

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: KRGV

WESLACO Experts said people shouldn't forget certain tips to help protect those in vulnerable conditions during the cold weather. With temperatures dropping into the lower 30s, and maybe even the upper 20s, they said it's important to protect people, pets, plants and pipes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRGV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weslaco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 25 min Defiant1 1,004
Melissa Villarreal Wed Medina 1
A.T.A Base Operations, c/o 1500 North Texas Blv... (Nov '09) Dec 14 Lip 35
Does anybody know jesus miguel villarreal?? (May '12) Nov '16 JESUS VILLAREAL 4
News First Hispanic to lead State Troopers (Sep '11) Oct '16 JULIO 3
News Donna Man Wants Wheelchair Repairs Paid For Sep '16 Esmer 1
Francisco Charles Aug '16 Thanks 1
See all Weslaco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weslaco Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Hidalgo County was issued at January 06 at 6:18PM CST

Weslaco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weslaco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Weslaco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,572 • Total comments across all topics: 277,674,971

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC