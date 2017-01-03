Experts Advise Protecting 4 - P's During Inclement Weather
WESLACO Experts said people shouldn't forget certain tips to help protect those in vulnerable conditions during the cold weather. With temperatures dropping into the lower 30s, and maybe even the upper 20s, they said it's important to protect people, pets, plants and pipes.
