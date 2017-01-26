DHS, OIG Claim USCIS' Use of Electron...

DHS, OIG Claim USCIS' Use of Electronic System Raises Concerns

Monday Jan 23

WESLACO The federal government is investigating a possible security concern over inadequate background checks involving the distribution of green cards. The Department of Homeland Security and Office of Inspector General audited the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services' use of the Electronic Immigration System twice in 2016.

