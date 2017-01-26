DHS, OIG Claim USCIS' Use of Electronic System Raises Concerns
WESLACO The federal government is investigating a possible security concern over inadequate background checks involving the distribution of green cards. The Department of Homeland Security and Office of Inspector General audited the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services' use of the Electronic Immigration System twice in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRGV.
Add your comments below
Weslaco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|pharts
|1,070
|Melissa Villarreal
|Jan 4
|Medina
|1
|A.T.A Base Operations, c/o 1500 North Texas Blv... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Lip
|35
|Does anybody know jesus miguel villarreal?? (May '12)
|Nov '16
|JESUS VILLAREAL
|4
|First Hispanic to lead State Troopers (Sep '11)
|Oct '16
|JULIO
|3
|Donna Man Wants Wheelchair Repairs Paid For
|Sep '16
|Esmer
|1
|Francisco Charles
|Aug '16
|Thanks
|1
Find what you want!
Search Weslaco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC