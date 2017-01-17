Cuban Immigrants Turned Down in Port ...

Cuban Immigrants Turned Down in Port of Entries along U.S. Border

Friday Jan 13

WESLACO Many Cuban immigrants said they are already being denied entry to the U.S. after the "wet-foot, dry-foot" policy was terminated . For years, Cubans could enter the U.S. under the policy and receive parole.

