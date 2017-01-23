Congressman Filemon Vela Stands by Decision to Boycott Inauguration
WESLACO U.S. Congressman Filemon Vela assured Rio Grande Valley constituents he doesn't regret missing President Donald Trump's inauguration. The congressman's decision to not attend the president-elect's inauguration stems from an alleged incident involving Valley students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRGV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Weslaco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|PhantasticPharts
|1,059
|Melissa Villarreal
|Jan 4
|Medina
|1
|A.T.A Base Operations, c/o 1500 North Texas Blv... (Nov '09)
|Dec '16
|Lip
|35
|Does anybody know jesus miguel villarreal?? (May '12)
|Nov '16
|JESUS VILLAREAL
|4
|First Hispanic to lead State Troopers (Sep '11)
|Oct '16
|JULIO
|3
|Donna Man Wants Wheelchair Repairs Paid For
|Sep '16
|Esmer
|1
|Francisco Charles
|Aug '16
|Thanks
|1
Find what you want!
Search Weslaco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC