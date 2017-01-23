Congressman Filemon Vela Stands by De...

Congressman Filemon Vela Stands by Decision to Boycott Inauguration

Friday Jan 20 Read more: KRGV

WESLACO U.S. Congressman Filemon Vela assured Rio Grande Valley constituents he doesn't regret missing President Donald Trump's inauguration. The congressman's decision to not attend the president-elect's inauguration stems from an alleged incident involving Valley students.

