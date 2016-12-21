Weslaco city leaders consider smoking ban
If approved, Weslaco would join Brownsville, Harlingen, Pharr, Mission, Edinburg and Alton as the seventh Rio Grande Valley community to adopt such regulations within its city limits.
Weslaco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A.T.A Base Operations, c/o 1500 North Texas Blv... (Nov '09)
|Dec 14
|Lip
|35
|Does anybody know jesus miguel villarreal?? (May '12)
|Nov '16
|JESUS VILLAREAL
|4
|First Hispanic to lead State Troopers (Sep '11)
|Oct '16
|JULIO
|3
|Donna Man Wants Wheelchair Repairs Paid For
|Sep '16
|Esmer
|1
|Francisco Charles
|Aug '16
|Thanks
|1
|Cool
|Aug '16
|The b u love to ...
|1
|MERCEDES, TX. - Pastor Andres "Andy" Martinez (Nov '08)
|Jul '16
|connie
|4
