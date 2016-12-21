Texas Oil Production Reportedly Slower than Last Year
WESLACO Despite a recent discovery of the largest oil and natural gas deposit in the U.S, early data showed Texas oil monthly production is down. Heavy equipment operator Joel Vela has been in the oil fields since he was 15 years old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRGV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Weslaco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A.T.A Base Operations, c/o 1500 North Texas Blv... (Nov '09)
|Dec 14
|Lip
|35
|Does anybody know jesus miguel villarreal?? (May '12)
|Nov '16
|JESUS VILLAREAL
|4
|First Hispanic to lead State Troopers (Sep '11)
|Oct '16
|JULIO
|3
|Donna Man Wants Wheelchair Repairs Paid For
|Sep '16
|Esmer
|1
|Francisco Charles
|Aug '16
|Thanks
|1
|Cool
|Aug '16
|The b u love to ...
|1
|MERCEDES, TX. - Pastor Andres "Andy" Martinez (Nov '08)
|Jul '16
|connie
|4
Find what you want!
Search Weslaco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC