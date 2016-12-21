Photo Gallery: Delcia Lopez' Best Images of 2016

HIDALGO,Tx- Alejandro Perez with a left kick against Albert Morales during the Bantamweight UFC fight at State Farm Arena Saturday Sept.17,2016 photo by Delcia [email protected] EDINBURG ,Tx- Jazmin Alaniz with Mariachi Juvenil Aztlan wait to perform during Mariachi Aztlan performance at UTGRV PAC Center Sunday Jan.31,2016 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez [email protected] EDINBURG ,Tx- UTRGC presents Alegria 2016 UTRGV Ballet Folkorico at UTRGV Performing Arts Center Sunday Feb.14,2016 in Edinburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.