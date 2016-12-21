Knapp Medical Center, Authorities Seek Public's Help to Locate 91-Year-Old's Family
WESLACO A Hidalgo County hospital is seeking the public's help to locate family members of a 91-year-old man. Knapp Medical Center said Juan Gaona Martinez was first brought to the hospital last year.
