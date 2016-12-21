Hidalgo Co. Metropolitan Planning Organization Approves Merger
WESLACO The Hidalgo County Metropolitan Planning Organization approved to move forward to merge with the lower Rio Grande Valley's MPO. MPO's Hidalgo County Director Andrew Cannon said it is a huge step forward to get funding for road and infrastructure projects.
