Hidalgo Co. Metropolitan Planning Org...

Hidalgo Co. Metropolitan Planning Organization Approves Merger

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 9 Read more: KRGV

WESLACO The Hidalgo County Metropolitan Planning Organization approved to move forward to merge with the lower Rio Grande Valley's MPO. MPO's Hidalgo County Director Andrew Cannon said it is a huge step forward to get funding for road and infrastructure projects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRGV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weslaco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A.T.A Base Operations, c/o 1500 North Texas Blv... (Nov '09) Dec 14 Lip 35
Does anybody know jesus miguel villarreal?? (May '12) Nov '16 JESUS VILLAREAL 4
News First Hispanic to lead State Troopers (Sep '11) Oct '16 JULIO 3
News Donna Man Wants Wheelchair Repairs Paid For Sep '16 Esmer 1
Francisco Charles Aug '16 Thanks 1
Cool Aug '16 The b u love to ... 1
News MERCEDES, TX. - Pastor Andres "Andy" Martinez (Nov '08) Jul '16 connie 4
See all Weslaco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weslaco Forum Now

Weslaco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weslaco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Weslaco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,414 • Total comments across all topics: 277,297,390

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC