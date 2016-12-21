Electoral College Members in Texas Help Seal Trump's Presidential Win
WESLACO Electoral College members in Texas put President-elect Donald Trump over the 270-vote threshold needed to seal his presidential win. Thirty-six of the 38 members of the Electoral College in the state cast their votes for Trump.
