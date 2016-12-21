Crews Responding to Power Outages, More Expected
WESLACO AEP Texas has crews responding to power outages across the Rio Grande Valley. Shortly before noon, the AEP Texas Outage Map showed more than 1,000 customers in Cameron County were without electricity.
