Catholic priest charged with DWI in South Texas
A Catholic priest at a church in South Texas was arrested Monday on a drunken driving charge, according to the McAllen Monitor . Carlos Zuniga, a priest at the St. Pius X Catholic Church in Weslaco, Texas, was arrested around 12:30 p.m. and bailed out of jail later that afternoon, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Weslaco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A.T.A Base Operations, c/o 1500 North Texas Blv... (Nov '09)
|Dec 14
|Lip
|35
|Does anybody know jesus miguel villarreal?? (May '12)
|Nov '16
|JESUS VILLAREAL
|4
|First Hispanic to lead State Troopers (Sep '11)
|Oct '16
|JULIO
|3
|Donna Man Wants Wheelchair Repairs Paid For
|Sep '16
|Esmer
|1
|Francisco Charles
|Aug '16
|Thanks
|1
|Cool
|Aug '16
|The b u love to ...
|1
|MERCEDES, TX. - Pastor Andres "Andy" Martinez (Nov '08)
|Jul '16
|connie
|4
Find what you want!
Search Weslaco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC