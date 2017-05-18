Q&A: Learn more about Luther Ledford Posted at
Luther Ledford is a native to North Carolina. He grew up in Wendell, N.C. with his parents: Luther and Marjorie, and his two brothers: Joe and Keith.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wendell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May 12
|Cheated
|14
|bobby and big juicy from lizard lick are pill p... (Mar '13)
|Apr 29
|lakeishavivenzio
|12
|Ron shirley (Aug '14)
|Apr '17
|Guest
|4
|Illegal immigrant charged with murder in N.C. a...
|Mar '17
|Mikey
|5
|Clayton Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|6
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Dec '16
|Rnc4life
|2
|Amy Shirley? (Jun '12)
|Oct '16
|Guest
|57
Find what you want!
Search Wendell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC