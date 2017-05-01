Crime log
He was released on $1,500 bond pending a court hearing May 22. a Quashid Ragland, 19, of 726 E. WInder St., Henderson, was charged via warrant April 29 with burglary. He was jailed on $40,000 bond pending a court hearing May 25. a Lakisha A. Hart, 31, of 1400 Fairway Drive, Oxford, was charged via order for arrest April 30 with contempt of court/perjury/court violations and larceny.
