He was released on $1,500 bond pending a court hearing May 22. a Quashid Ragland, 19, of 726 E. WInder St., Henderson, was charged via warrant April 29 with burglary. He was jailed on $40,000 bond pending a court hearing May 25. a Lakisha A. Hart, 31, of 1400 Fairway Drive, Oxford, was charged via order for arrest April 30 with contempt of court/perjury/court violations and larceny.

