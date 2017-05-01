Greensboro author Matthew Griffin to ...

Greensboro author Matthew Griffin to discuss his debut novel, a Hidea

Friday Apr 28

Greensboro native Matthew Griffin's debut novel, "Hide" recently won the Crook's Corner Book Prize for the best debut novel set in the American South. It is the story of two older men who have long lived together on the outskirts of a small North Carolina town.

