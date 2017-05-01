Greensboro author Matthew Griffin to discuss his debut novel, a Hidea
Greensboro native Matthew Griffin's debut novel, "Hide" recently won the Crook's Corner Book Prize for the best debut novel set in the American South. It is the story of two older men who have long lived together on the outskirts of a small North Carolina town.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wendell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bobby and big juicy from lizard lick are pill p... (Mar '13)
|Apr 29
|lakeishavivenzio
|12
|Ron shirley (Aug '14)
|Apr 3
|Guest
|4
|Illegal immigrant charged with murder in N.C. a...
|Mar '17
|Mikey
|5
|Clayton Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|6
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Dec '16
|Rnc4life
|2
|Amy Shirley? (Jun '12)
|Oct '16
|Guest
|57
|Police ID couple in Knightdale shooting (Jul '12)
|Sep '16
|Yaboi
|6
Find what you want!
Search Wendell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC