Drugs - Chad Everette Burgess

1 hr ago Read more: Jacksonville Daily News

Chad Everette Burgess, 31, of Applewhite Road in Wendell, was arrested March 24 by the Jacksonville Police Department and charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, conspiracy to sell and deliver heroin and selling heroin.

