Wendell man to police after hit and run: 'I'm a cop. I'm a cop'

According to arrest warrants, Lefus Whitley Jr., of 1001 S. Hollybrook Road, Wendell, was driving recklessly when he hit another vehicle near the intersection of Main and Second streets and left the scene. When Whitley was stopped by a Wendell police officer a short time later, he allegedly exited his vehicle and said, "I'm a cop.

