State Pest acquires two NC companies

State Pest acquires two NC companies

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Pest Control

Clinton, N.C.-based State Pest Control recently acquired Coastal Exterminating Co., Rose Hill, N.C., and Cooper Pest Control, Raleigh, N.C. Terms were not disclosed, but the mergers add nearly 2,700 central North Carolina customers and approximately $550,000 in annual revenue. "State Pest Control is proud to merge with both Cooper and Coastal, and to continue growing our customer base in central North Carolina," says David Joles, regional vice president of State Pest Control.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pest Control.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wendell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vote for Donald J Trump Dec 22 Rnc4life 2
Amy Shirley? (Jun '12) Oct '16 Guest 57
News Police ID couple in Knightdale shooting (Jul '12) Sep '16 Yaboi 6
mudcats player tanner murphy hosting youth base... Sep '16 NCPrime9Baseball 1
News Silver Alert Issued For Missing Clayton Man (Aug '09) Aug '16 Conway125 3
bobby and big juicy from lizard lick are pill p... (Mar '13) Jul '16 elisa 10
I still love you (Jun '15) Jun '15 AshleyBrownOgus 1
See all Wendell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wendell Forum Now

Wendell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wendell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Wendell, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,137 • Total comments across all topics: 277,783,120

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC