State Pest acquires two NC companies
Clinton, N.C.-based State Pest Control recently acquired Coastal Exterminating Co., Rose Hill, N.C., and Cooper Pest Control, Raleigh, N.C. Terms were not disclosed, but the mergers add nearly 2,700 central North Carolina customers and approximately $550,000 in annual revenue. "State Pest Control is proud to merge with both Cooper and Coastal, and to continue growing our customer base in central North Carolina," says David Joles, regional vice president of State Pest Control.
