Good friends and books can change us

Good friends and books can change us

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Mountaineer Publishing Company

Why have the attitudes of people in our state towards gay and transgender people changed so quickly and so dramatically? Before even trying to answer, I should acknowledge that many people have not changed so quickly and some have not changed at all. That said, there has been a dramatic and almost unbelievable change in many people, something you would not have predicted only a few years ago at the turn of the millennium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mountaineer Publishing Company.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wendell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vote for Donald J Trump Dec 22 Rnc4life 2
Amy Shirley? (Jun '12) Oct '16 Guest 57
News Police ID couple in Knightdale shooting (Jul '12) Sep '16 Yaboi 6
mudcats player tanner murphy hosting youth base... Sep '16 NCPrime9Baseball 1
News Silver Alert Issued For Missing Clayton Man (Aug '09) Aug '16 Conway125 3
bobby and big juicy from lizard lick are pill p... (Mar '13) Jul '16 elisa 10
I still love you (Jun '15) Jun '15 AshleyBrownOgus 1
See all Wendell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wendell Forum Now

Wendell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wendell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Wendell, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,475 • Total comments across all topics: 277,973,648

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC