State Pest adds to team
Clinton, N.C.-based State Pest Control has named Sherrie Read and Mike Pridgen as branch operations managers in the Sanford and Clinton offices, respectively. The company also has offices in Fayetteville and Wendell, N.C. Read brings 18 years of industry experience.
