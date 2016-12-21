KIOTI Tractor Teams with Woods Equipment to Introduce New Line of Implements

KIOTI Tractor , a division of Daedong-USA Inc., has announced the expansion of its current agriculture and landscaping implement offering to include more than 275 high quality, competitively priced implements and accessories compatible with KIOTI's tractor models. KIOTI's new implement line is comprised of 19 product families including rotary cutters up to 20 feet, finish mowers, rear blades and scrapers, gear-driven tillers, landscape rakes, post hole diggers, disc harrows and snow blowers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lessiter Publications.