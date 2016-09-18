Sheetz's Goal in N.C.: To Sell Food
Plans by the Sheetz convenience store chain to build eight stores in Wake and Johnston counties in North Carolina could substantial change the c-store--and the foodservice--landscape in the area known as The Triangle, according to a report in the News & Observer . It can be hard to find full meals at many Triangle c-stores, where most food is packaged snacks, the newspaper reported.
