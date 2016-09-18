Sheetz's Goal in N.C.: To Sell Food

Sheetz's Goal in N.C.: To Sell Food

Next Story Prev Story
Sep 18, 2016 Read more: CSP

Plans by the Sheetz convenience store chain to build eight stores in Wake and Johnston counties in North Carolina could substantial change the c-store--and the foodservice--landscape in the area known as The Triangle, according to a report in the News & Observer . It can be hard to find full meals at many Triangle c-stores, where most food is packaged snacks, the newspaper reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CSP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wendell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vote for Donald J Trump Thu Rnc4life 2
Amy Shirley? (Jun '12) Oct '16 Guest 57
News Police ID couple in Knightdale shooting (Jul '12) Sep '16 Yaboi 6
mudcats player tanner murphy hosting youth base... Sep '16 NCPrime9Baseball 1
News Silver Alert Issued For Missing Clayton Man (Aug '09) Aug '16 Conway125 3
bobby and big juicy from lizard lick are pill p... (Mar '13) Jul '16 elisa 10
I still love you (Jun '15) Jun '15 AshleyBrownOgus 1
See all Wendell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wendell Forum Now

Wendell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wendell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Wendell, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,089 • Total comments across all topics: 277,299,572

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC