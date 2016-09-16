Buhl man arrested after Idaho Falls motel fight
Idaho Falls Police arrested Nicholas E. Stewart,22, of Buhl for aggravated battery after a Thursday night fight at the Super 8 Motel at 705 Lindsay Boulevard. Police were called to the motel at 11:34 p.m. in response to reports that two men were fighting and that one had been injured.
