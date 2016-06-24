Multiple fire agencies respond to fire north of Wendell
Bureau of Land Management firefighting crews and several other agencies have been working to stem the spread of a fire since about noon today. The fire, being called the Salvage Fire, is three miles north of Wendell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Local NEWS 8.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wendell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burger King - food poisoning (Oct '08)
|May 3
|Cdalton1122
|162
|That one Place BBQ and Grill
|Feb '17
|The truth
|1
|Articles explore role of Bannon's Breitbart New... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Joan Carrigan
|1
|Weird 44 mins ago 5:12 p.m.Idaho bus driver fir... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Parden Pard
|20
|Dental Care in Wendell (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Anonymous
|1
|Read how three churches in the Classis of Casca... (Aug '13)
|Aug '13
|Anna
|2
|home town (Dec '12)
|Dec '12
|Scott
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wendell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC