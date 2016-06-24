Multiple fire agencies respond to fir...

Multiple fire agencies respond to fire north of Wendell

Jun 24, 2016 Read more: Local NEWS 8

Bureau of Land Management firefighting crews and several other agencies have been working to stem the spread of a fire since about noon today. The fire, being called the Salvage Fire, is three miles north of Wendell.

