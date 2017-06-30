Wenatchee Youth Circus featured on PBS
On the heels of their recent Washington, D.C., show, the Wenatchee Youth Circus was featured on PBS News Hour. In the short segment, viewers get a snapshot of the teenage artists as they practice juggling, tumbling, aerials and more, and performers Tristyn Geren, Haven Ploch and Jillian Davis talk about their WYC experience.
