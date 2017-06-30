Van Horn - 50th
Fred and Janet Van Horn will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary during a reception held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Bethel Baptist Church, 1354 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee. They are the parents of Shawn Van Horn of East Wenatchee, Garth Van Horn of Hailey, Idaho and Julie McTaggart of Entiat.
