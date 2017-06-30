Fire crews douse blaze, but Jeep a total loss

An engine fire in an older-model Jeep Cherokee soon engulfed the vehicle in flames and sparked a small brush fire Friday on Stemilt Loop Road west of Malaga. No one was injured in the 3:30 p.m. blaze, which was extinguished by a dozen firefighters from Chelan County Fire District 1 and the state Department of Natural Resources.

