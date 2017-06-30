Confluence Health loses in ex-employee's lawsuit

Confluence Health must pay $250,000 to a former staffer after a jury ruled the Wenatchee Valley's largest health services corporation discriminated against her when she became disabled by a back injury. Lisa Velotta, a former credentialing specialist for Wenatchee Valley Medical Center and then for Confluence after its creation in 2012, won the judgment from a Chelan County Superior Court jury Thursday, nearly three years after she brought the lawsuit.

