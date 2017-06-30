AppleSox complete another comeback in 8-5 win over Athletics
The Wenatchee AppleSox continued their recent trend of overcoming early deficits, scoring three runs in the fifth to take the lead for good as the River City Athletics collapsed in a hail of errors from the mound on route to an 8-5 AppleSox win.. University of Nevada freshman infielder Josh Zamora continues to make his mark on the 'Sox, hitting his second home run of the week and finishing with three hits as Wenatchee won its sixth consecutive
