Wildfires continue to burn Southeast of Wenatchee
Spartan Fire Summary : All existing fire containment lines held overnight with no new growth. Crews will continue to actively monitor hotspots and islands of unburned grass within the fire perimeter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wenatchee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Wenatchee Music Thread
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|1
|Law suggests protection for drivers who 'accide...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|south side locos13
|3
|3-month sentence for threatening police officer
|Feb '17
|south side locos13
|1
|Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|south side locos13
|22
|Blewett Pass closes as part of fire fight in ce... (Sep '12)
|Sep '16
|Don
|2
|Jasper "Jay" Knabb; (AKA Valaas) gets 21 years ... (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|deejaaa
|29
Find what you want!
Search Wenatchee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC