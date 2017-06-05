Wild shifting to Interior Division in 2017-18 season
In a move voted on and approved by the British Columbia Hockey League, a structural realignment will place the Wenatchee Wild in the Interior Conference beginning in the 2017-18 season. The 17-team league is divided into two conferences, with the Coastal Conference comprised of the Island and Mainland Divisions, each with five teams.
