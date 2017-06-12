Wenatchee Valley College graduation and nurses pinning ceremonies

Wenatchee Valley College commencement exercises and nurses pinnings are scheduled for Friday, June 16, for the Wenatchee campus and Saturday, June 17, for the Omak campus. The Wenatchee campus nurses pinning for completion of the registered nursing certificate and associate degrees of nursing will take place at 1 p.m. on Friday at the Wenatchee High School auditorium, 1101 Millerdale Ave. The Omak campus capping and pinning ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday in the Omak Performing Arts Center, 20 South Cedar.

