Washington Elementary student takes his invention to National Invention Competition
Blake Oeck, a student at Washington Elementary in Wenatchee, was offered the opportunity to compete at the National Invention Competition and Entrepreneurship Expo with his invention, the Germinator. The fourth grader describes the Germinator as a self-cleaning toilet that will be useful in preventing the spread of germs and creating a more sanitary environment.
