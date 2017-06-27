Thunderstorms rake region with lightning, wind and rain - Mon, 26 Jun 2017 PST
Thunderstorms dumped rain and hail across Eastern Washington and North Idaho on Monday night with frequent flashes of lightning and winds topping 50 mph in some areas. Lightning strikes ignited wildfires south of Wenatchee, dubbed the Southern in the afternoon.
