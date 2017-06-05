Summer days, dog days
If you wanted proof that Wenatchee is dog-friendly, you needn't look farther than Saturday's Dog Days of Summer. After voting in its own doggie mayor two years ago, Wenatchee is now catering to its canine population with an event designed just for dogs - and their people - at the Town Toyota Center.
Wenatchee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Wenatchee Music Thread
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|1
|Law suggests protection for drivers who 'accide...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|south side locos13
|3
|3-month sentence for threatening police officer
|Feb '17
|south side locos13
|1
|Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|south side locos13
|22
|Blewett Pass closes as part of fire fight in ce... (Sep '12)
|Sep '16
|Don
|2
|Jasper "Jay" Knabb; (AKA Valaas) gets 21 years ... (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|deejaaa
|29
