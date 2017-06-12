Stemilt Growers and Ag Services Sued By EEEOC For Sexual Harassment, Retaliation
The largest grower of organic tree fruit in the United States, Stemilt Growers, and its integrated business, Stemilt Ag Services, violated federal law by subjecting a Latina tractor driver to sexual harassment and then retaliating against her after she reported the abuse, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission charged in a lawsuit filed today. According to the EEOC's lawsuit, Heidi Corona had worked for Stemilt as a tractor driver for over three years in Quincy, Wash., when she transferred to the company's Wenatchee, Wash., orchard, where she was the only female in this job position.
