Spokane Valley Sheriff's search for missing vulnerable 10-year-old who may be violent
Spokane Valley Sheriff's are attempting to locate a missing 10-year-old boy who they say is vulnerable and may be violent. 10-year-old J.J. Hill was last seen around 3pm Thursday afternoon when he left his residence in the 4400 block of E. 5th Ave. in Spokane Valley.
