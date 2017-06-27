Spartan Fire near Wenatchee threatens 80 homes, structures, burns 4,500 acres of grassland
Residents are under a level-two evacuation , which means they should be prepared to leave their homes at any moment. About 160 firefighters are working to quell the Spartan Fire , which has swelled to about 4,500 acres, said Holly Krake, the information officer for the fire's incident management team.
