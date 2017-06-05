Small Miracles offers free lunch for kids
Stops at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center and Memorial Park have been added to the lineup that stretches from Cashmere to Wenatchee, East Wenatchee and Rock Island. The program starts June 19 and runs through Aug. 10. Lunches this year will be served at noon Monday through Thursday.
