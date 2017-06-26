Several fires burning in Wenatchee Valley following lightning storm

The first fire was reported at 2:40 p.m. At 4:30 p.m., roughly 100 acres were burning in Chelan County in the area of the Alcoa Wenatchee Works plant and another 100 acres were burning in the Palisades area in Douglas County, according to Jim Duck, assistant center manager of the Central Washington Interagency Communications Center.

