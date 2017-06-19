Serve Wenatchee's Shepard to retire; Nees to take lead
Bob Shepard, executive director of Serve Wenatchee Valley, last week announced his retirement from the post he's held for 15 years and his replacement to lead one of the area's most active clearinghouses for charity causes. Stepping down Aug. 1, Shepard will hand over duties to Thom Nees.
