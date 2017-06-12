Second plea in Blue Grade motorist co...

Second plea in Blue Grade motorist confrontation

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Wenatchee World

A woman who helped bar a group of recreational motorists from traveling on Blue Grade Road last year will serve a 30-day jail sentence after pleading as an accomplice. Ashley Rae Walker, 35, of East Wenatchee admitted Monday that she "encouraged the restraint" of the driver as her fellow defendant Blake Michael Reiman, 21, confronted the group along the road and blocked their departure while carrying an AR-15 rifle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wenatchee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
West Wenatchee Music Thread Apr '17 Musikologist 1
News Law suggests protection for drivers who 'accide... Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10) Feb '17 south side locos13 3
News 3-month sentence for threatening police officer Feb '17 south side locos13 1
News Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09) Feb '17 south side locos13 22
News Blewett Pass closes as part of fire fight in ce... (Sep '12) Sep '16 Don 2
Jasper "Jay" Knabb; (AKA Valaas) gets 21 years ... (Jul '12) Aug '16 deejaaa 29
See all Wenatchee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wenatchee Forum Now

Wenatchee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wenatchee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Wenatchee, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,675 • Total comments across all topics: 281,741,884

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC