Second plea in Blue Grade motorist confrontation

A woman who helped bar a group of recreational motorists from traveling on Blue Grade Road last year will serve a 30-day jail sentence after pleading as an accomplice. Ashley Rae Walker, 35, of East Wenatchee admitted Monday that she "encouraged the restraint" of the driver as her fellow defendant Blake Michael Reiman, 21, confronted the group along the road and blocked their departure while carrying an AR-15 rifle.

