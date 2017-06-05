Riding through it:Ride4Alzheimers sidecar tour features Don and Donni Reddington
On Independence Day, Confluence Health nurse Donni Reddington will climb onto her motorcycle with her father Don in the sidecar, and they will set off on a 10-day statewide tour to raise awareness about Alzheimer's disease The tour will end at noon on July 12 with a public gathering at Pybus Public Market and what they expect will be a huge motorcycle escort of local supporters on their last leg from Quincy to Wenatchee. For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
