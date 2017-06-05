Price's walkoff single lifts AppleSox in home opener

After taking two of three from the HarbourCats in Victoria, the Wenatchee AppleSox began their 31-game home schedule with a thrilling 5-4 victory over Victoria on Thursday night at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium when Parker Price drilled a walk-off base to drive in catcher Cody Simmons and break a 4-4 deadlock. Wenatchee improves to 3-4 so far this season as reliever Connor Leedholm picked up the win in an impressive two-inning scoreless debut.

