Pikeminnow Derby set for June 16-18

East Wenatchee Rotary's 25th annual Pikeminnow Derby will be held beginning at 6 p.m. June 16 and ending at 11:30 a.m. June 18. Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at Hooked on Toys, Bi-Mart and Bob Feil Boats and Motors. Kids 14 and younger are admitted free with an adult.

