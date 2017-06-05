Pikeminnow Derby set for June 16-18

Pikeminnow Derby set for June 16-18

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Wenatchee World

East Wenatchee Rotary's 25th annual Pikeminnow Derby will be held beginning at 6 p.m. June 16 and ending at 11:30 a.m. June 18. Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at Hooked on Toys, Bi-Mart and Bob Feil Boats and Motors. Kids 14 and younger are admitted free with an adult.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wenatchee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
West Wenatchee Music Thread Apr '17 Musikologist 1
News Law suggests protection for drivers who 'accide... Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10) Feb '17 south side locos13 3
News 3-month sentence for threatening police officer Feb '17 south side locos13 1
News Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09) Feb '17 south side locos13 22
News Blewett Pass closes as part of fire fight in ce... (Sep '12) Sep '16 Don 2
Jasper "Jay" Knabb; (AKA Valaas) gets 21 years ... (Jul '12) Aug '16 deejaaa 29
See all Wenatchee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wenatchee Forum Now

Wenatchee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wenatchee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Wenatchee, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,382 • Total comments across all topics: 281,680,042

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC