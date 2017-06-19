Pickup, semi collision injures 2 near Coulee City
A 49-year-old East Wenatchee man and his 17-year-old passenger were injured Friday evening when their pickup truck collided with a Mack Tractor pulling a trailer that did not stop for a stop sign on Highway 17, about 3 miles west of Coulee City. The Mack truck, driven by Jeffrey J. Piper, 54, of Penticton, British Columbia, was traveling south on Highway 17 and the Ford F150 pickup driven by Brennan Earhart was traveling east on Highway 2. For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
