Pickup, semi collision injures 2 near Coulee City

Pickup, semi collision injures 2 near Coulee City

57 min ago Read more: Wenatchee World

A 49-year-old East Wenatchee man and his 17-year-old passenger were injured Friday evening when their pickup truck collided with a Mack Tractor pulling a trailer that did not stop for a stop sign on Highway 17, about 3 miles west of Coulee City. The Mack truck, driven by Jeffrey J. Piper, 54, of Penticton, British Columbia, was traveling south on Highway 17 and the Ford F150 pickup driven by Brennan Earhart was traveling east on Highway 2.

