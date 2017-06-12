New Grocery Outlet set to open in East Wenatchee
Carl and Kathy La Force years ago fell in love with the Wenatchee Valley but couldn't figure out - business-wise - how to live here. The La Forces will open East Wenatchee's new Grocery Outlet Bargain Market at 315 Valley Mall Parkway in the former location of Food Pavilion at Wenatchee Valley Mall.
Wenatchee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Wenatchee Music Thread
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|1
|Law suggests protection for drivers who 'accide...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Autopsy: Washington girl was strangled, stabbed (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|south side locos13
|3
|3-month sentence for threatening police officer
|Feb '17
|south side locos13
|1
|Police say Omak shooting shows gangs are gettin... (May '09)
|Feb '17
|south side locos13
|22
|Blewett Pass closes as part of fire fight in ce... (Sep '12)
|Sep '16
|Don
|2
|Jasper "Jay" Knabb; (AKA Valaas) gets 21 years ... (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|deejaaa
|29
