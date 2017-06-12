New Grocery Outlet set to open in Eas...

New Grocery Outlet set to open in East Wenatchee

Carl and Kathy La Force years ago fell in love with the Wenatchee Valley but couldn't figure out - business-wise - how to live here. The La Forces will open East Wenatchee's new Grocery Outlet Bargain Market at 315 Valley Mall Parkway in the former location of Food Pavilion at Wenatchee Valley Mall.

