Medical complaint delays McCourt child rape hearing

Michael T. McCourt, the East Wenatchee sewer and water commissioner campaigning for reelection while charged with first-degree child rape, missed a crucial court hearing Thursday after complaining of chest pains. McCourt, 77, was taken to a walk-in clinic and then hospitalized after apparently experiencing pain, his defense lawyer told Douglas County Superior Court Judge Pro Tem Judy McCauley at the hearing.

