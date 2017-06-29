Marysville-Pilchuck shooting survivor shares her story on social media
It's been almost three years since a shooting at Marysville-Pilchuck High School in Marysville, Washington, killed four students and the suspected gunman Jaylen Fryberg. Now one student who survived the terrifying shooting is telling her story on social media and letting people know what she went through and what she still deals with today.
