Man arrested after stabbing near Methow Street

A alley fight left one man with deep cuts to his hands and another arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault. A 38-year-old Wenatchee man was seen protecting himself with a bicycle from a knife-wielding Andres Diaz-Lopez, 48, about 8:05 p.m. Tuesday in an alley on the 800 block of Methow Street, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court.

